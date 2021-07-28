The 14-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted by embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James Omiyinka, popularly known as ‘Baba Ijesa yesterday testified before the Lagos State Special Offences Court.

The alleged victim (name withheld), however, gave her testimony behind closed doors because of the law protecting minors from undue public exposure.

Before she was brought before the court the judge had ordered journalists and other members of the public out of the court.

The actor was arraigned before the court by the Lagos State government on a six-count charge of indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a Child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, Comedienne Damilola Adekanya, also known as Princess, had concluded her own testimony, which started on Monday.

Under cross-examination, by the defense lawyer, Babatunde Ogala, the popular Comedienne told the court that contrary to public perception that the allegations is a set-up, she said she baited him (Baba Ijesha) with a “script conference” with a plan to confront him.

She also denied that she set up her child to be molested by her colleague.

The witness told the court that she had to change the victim’s school more than three times because she was not paying attention to her studies any more after the alleged rape incident.

When Ogala asked if she sought professional help when she discovered that her child was not doing well in school, Princess said she sought spiritual help.