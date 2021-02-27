Don’t think that it would be automatic and years down the line, you’d still feel the sexual connection you felt for your spouse the day you got married.

It is not automatic and you need to work on it physically and mentally to keep it up.

Also, you need to do this together for it to work.

Now, when it comes to discussing it, if you don’t land it right, you are going to create the wrong emotions. What you want is to show that you are genuinely concerned that the sexual attraction is dropping and that you want to work on it.

– Are you genuinely concerned?

– Do you want to work on it?

Land this wrong and you can crush the self-esteem of your partner.

How to go about it would vary from place to place because you have different conditions in place. Consider the bond in your own home, the strength of the existing communication platform, the temperament and personality of your spouse (i.e. are they likely to get needlessly defensive or angry?) Consider also, what you are willing to do to help the situation. You cannot leave out the role of natural ageing and body changes which one has no control over.

It is with deep answers from the above that you can then call your partner and discuss it as a serious issue.

Some spouses can be frustrating over such issues but generally you want to keep away from a tone that carries threats. You also want to try and emphasize the good alongside the not-so-good so you don’t come off as being overly critical in a destructive way.

This is a serious issue and it takes a lot of strength and time for partners to muster the courage to try and discuss it. If your partner has done this, focus on the fact that said partner has brought up something that should make you stronger. Yes, some may fail with presentation, understand the intention and make the discussion easy by letting it be about solutions mainly.

If your partner hasn’t discussed it yet but you have noticed a gradual dip in your sexual attraction, find a way to initiate this and address it together.

To not do it is to allow the union begin to wither away and lose its essence/spark.

Surely, you deserve better.