Society for Family Health (SFH) has embarked on a sensitization campaign, to correct erroneous impressions, myths and misconceptions about the side effects of the different family planning methods.

Family planning experts who spoke with LEADERSHIP, at the sensitization campaign organised by SFH at Ajeromi Local Government Area (LGA), Lagos State said myths and misconceptions are the major reasons for the poor uptake of family planning methods in the LGA and Lagos state at large.

To change the narrative, the family planning and reproductive health manager, Ajeromi LGA, Yetunde Omoteji said there is a need to create more awareness on the benefits of family planning.

She disclosed that SFH, in commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD), organised the sensitisation campaign to empower women with family planning knowledge.

Omoteji said all modern contraceptives including the self-injectable are provided at Amukoko Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC), free of charge, while explaining that, “With the self-injectable method, women do not need to come to the PHC, as they can do it by themselves.”

In the same vein, the social behaviour change officer, SFH, Amarachi Tikal said a lot of women in the community want to space their children and prevent unplanned pregnancy, but myths and misconceptions are hindering these women from taking up family planning methods.

“This is the main reason why we are in this community. We are not here to just tell them the benefits of family planning. We are here to prove to them that family planning methods are safe, have huge benefits to them and the society. We are here to demystify the myths and misconceptions,” Tikal averred.

Corroborating the speakers, a 28 year old mother with three children, Mrs. Monsurat Sulaimon, told LEADERSHIP that she is scared of taking up a method due to the side effects of family planning methods.

“I have three children in five years. I know I need to take up a method, but my friends said family planning can make one bleed without stopping, it can lead to obesity and prevent one from getting pregnant in the future,” Salaimon said.