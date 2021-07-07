The Vice President of the Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osibanjo and the first lady of Ekiti State Erelu Bisi Fayemi have pledged to work closely with relevant stakeholders in realization of the campaign against Sexual Gender Base Violence (SGBV).

They made the plege during the official launching of “Orange Pages: Directory of SGBV Responders and Service Providers in Nigeria” held at Sharoton Hotel in Abuja, yesterday.

Invictus Africa promotes human rights and addresses inequalities affecting vulnerable and disadvantaged people (especially women and girls) through evidence-based advocacies, legislative engagements, and collaborative actions.

The Vice President who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Rule of Law (Office of the vice president) Dr.Fatima Waziri-Azi, stated that the office of the Vice President will continue to amplify SGBV issues and they will also continue to work with major stakeholders.

She praised the Directory for providing information on SGBV and commended Osiwa for their consistent supports observing that legal awareness is a major barrier noting that the realization requires a commitment from everyone .

Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, called for the continuation to provide treatment, care and protection of SGBV survivors adding that a lot of more robust community engagement needs to be done in the languages that should be understood at the local level interms of provision and accessibility.

“She called on collective responsibilities among Government institutions and stakeholders to work together on the implementation of legal and policy framework”.

In her remarks, the Executive Director of Invictus Africa , Bukky Shonibare explained that the Directory contains the direct information of civil society organizations, sexual assault referral centres, organizations, government agencies from across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria so survivors of gender-based violence can access help anytime and anywhere they need it.

According to her, the SGBV Directory initiative was triggered by the increase in cases of SGBV during the lockdown, hence the realization that people need help.

She also explained that the Orange Pages was queued from the yellow pages of those days and it basically contains information and responders and service providers and those who support people who have been abused in terms of SGBV.

“What we hope to achieve is that we want people to get help when they need come up. When anyone has been abused, whether male or female, old or young, anywhere across Nigeria, they can flip through these Orange Pages and go to the list of responders and service providers: that was why we came up with this.”