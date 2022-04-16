The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), has felicitated Nigerians, particularly, the Christian faithful on the joyous occasion of Easter celebration, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The SGF in a statement by his media office described the sacrifice of Jesus as the manifestation of God’s love for entire world of mankind in which Jesus’ sacrifice brought mankind salvation, liberation, hope and a secured future.

He urged Christians to emulate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ as well as his teaching on love, compassion, selflessness and tolerance in all dealings.

Boss Mustapha used the opportunity to call on Christians to pray for peace and unity among all ethnic nationalities so as to build a virile, strong and equitable nation.

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has enjoined Christians across the country to emulate the virtues of tolerance, love and selflessness as espoused by Jesus Christ in commemoration of Good Friday.

Obaseki gave the charge in a message to mark Good Friday, a Christian holiday in preparation for the Easter celebration.

The governor noted, “As the Christian faithful celebrate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on Calvary, I urge everyone to take this opportunity to reflect on the significance of this day which embodies Christ’s love for mankind by imbibing the virtues of love, tolerance and selflessness.

“It is only when we are able to tolerate and accommodate others; love one another irrespective of religious, political, ethnic, or ideological differences, and live selflessly as Jesus Christ did by sacrificing his life on the cross, that we will be able to tackle the many challenges facing us as a country and people.”

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has felicitated with Christians on the celebration of Easter, urging them to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that will advance the course of development.

Wike disclosed this in Port Harcourt yesterday, in an Easter Message, signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

The governor stated that Easter exemplifies the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to save mankind, noting that as individuals, Christians must take into consideration the welfare of others.

He called on the people of Rivers State to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the state as they reflect on the ideals of Good Friday and Easter Celebration.

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, has congratulated Christians in Niger State and beyond as they celebrate Easter, even as he urged them to use the period to sustain their supplications to God for an end to insecurity in some parts of the state.

Governor Sani Bello noted that Easter is a significant celebration observed by Christians which portrays the sacrifice and love examplified by Jesus Christ, who is the foundation and the end of the Christian faith.

He stressed the need for Christians to celebrate Easter solemnly while reflecting and imbibing the virtues of love, selflessness, forgiveness, perseverance, as well as sacrifice, which are the hallmarks of the celebration.

The Governor therefore urged Christians to use the period to sustain their supplications to God for an end to insecurity in some parts of the state.

He said “As you celebrate, it is important that you imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ, who is the reason for the celebration While you celebrate, pray that God will bring an end to all the security challenges confronting the state’.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has felicitated with Christians in Gombe State and the world over on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration, urging them to pray for continued peace and stability of the state as well as Nigeria in general.

In a goodwill message, Governor Inuwa. said the Easter period provided an opportunity for strengthening of unity of purpose, reinforcement of bond of brotherhood and dedication in service to God and humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He said: “Easter symbolises love, sacrifice, service to God and country as well as triumph of good over evil. We should always reflect on the lessons and significance of the season and demonstrate the same in our lives.

“On this occasion of Easter feast, I want to enjoin our Christian brothers and sisters in Gombe State and the world over to continue to demostrate love, promote peace and show good neighbourliness.

“I also want to urge you to remain steadfast in prayers and continue to sacrifice for the good and advancement of our dear State.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Malam Mohammed Bello has called on residents of the FCT, especially Christians to use the Easter period not only to reflect on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ as a pathway to peaceful co-existence of all but also use the opportunity it presents to re-dedicate themselves to the love and service of Nigeria.

The minister who felicitated with Christian faithful on the celebration of Easter in his message expressed gratitude to residents for their cooperation and support for the FCT administration in the efforts at building a befitting capital territory worthy of our Nigeria.

Bello appealed to residents of the FCT to continue to imbibe the spirit of peaceful co-existence, unity, and love for one another which are the ideals and principles on which the FCT is founded.

“The commendable acts of residents are often rallying around each other in challenging moments, irrespective of religious or ethnic differences is an indication that the dreams of our founding fathers in creating the FCT as the center of unity have taken deep roots and are flourishing.

