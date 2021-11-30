The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and other stakeholders are expected to grace the 10th Nigeria Aviation Award (NIGAV) to discuss the recovery and responses in the nation’s aviation sector amid COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed by the chairman of NIGAV, Fortune Idu, ahead of the 10th anniversary of the award and ministerial dinner at the NIGAV Expo Center, December 19, 2021.

Idu further stated that the award had promoted best practices in the nation’s aviation sector and increased the level of professionalism in the sector.

Idu stated that the upcoming event would help restart the sector from the COVID-19 pandemic stressing that despite the industry challenges people are still striving to restart it and they need recognition.