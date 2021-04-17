By Hussaini Hammangabdo Yola

The Secretary to the Goverment of Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustpaha, has provided relief materials to the victims of terrorist attack in Hong LGA of Adamawa state.

The food and non-food interventions were received by the District Head of Dugwaba. Mr Simon Yakubu, on behalf of the affected communities.

Yakubu urged the federal government to establish military base between Askira-Uba and Kwapre to secure the area, saying 43 persons were still in the hands of the insurgents.

He confirmed that the attackers demanded N30million as ramson before releasing their abductees.

Two more corpses were recovered in the bush in addition to nine persons killed during the attack on Kwapre village.

The distribution of the items is part of the efforts at assuaging the plight of 5,000 victims displaced by the attackers.

The insurgents last week launched onslaughts on Kwapre in Dugwaba district in nine vehicles and destroyed the place of worship and public institutions.

The village head of Kwapre, Jauro Usmsn Hassan, described the attacks as unfortunate and painful, while

lamenting the prevailing security challenges facing the area.

Blankets, wrappers, nylon mats, rice, salt and maize were some of the items distributed to the victims.