By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and the Chairman Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha and members of the PTF will on Monday in Abuja receive doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

This was revealed by the director press, Office of the SGF (OSGF), Mr. Willie Bassey in a notice on Sunday.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, received their doses of the vaccine, live, on Saturday at the Presidential Villa.

The SGF and the PTF members would receive theirs on Monday after it got a clearance from the Executive Director National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib.

Bassey said that the vaccination will be held at the OSGF during the weekly live joint national briefing of the taskforce.

This means that the PTF regular members, including the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood; Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora; Director General, Nigeria Centre Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu; and the National Incident Manager (NIM) PTF, Dr. Mukhtar Muhammad among others are expected to join Mustapha to receive jabs of the vaccines.

The federal government began the vaccine roll out at the National Hospital, Abuja last Friday with frontine health workers and support staff.