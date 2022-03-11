Afrocentric Soulful Jazz Queen Shady Blue is back with much vibes and feel good music for her fans.

The UK-based singer released So Kagbo, a good vibes song produced by Fliptyce, followed by the release of the video to her song Follow featuring fast rising singer, Neo Phlames.

So Kagbo is co-written by singer, recording artiste and musician, Shady Blue and Neo Phlames, and produced by Mansa Jabulani is accessible across several virtual media platforms and radio stations.

The mother of two who was part of an all-female band in the UK, met Absulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skills and becoming part of the famous band said she had been busy recording live version of a number of her released songs with videos ready to thrill her fans.

“My fans should expect more of me this year. I came to Nigeria to shoot some videos and set to give them a feel of my music. Music is really my drug, where I go to when I am bored and I want to be creative. I write beautiful love songs. I look forward to working with Seun Kuti and D’banj in the near future,” said Shady Blue.

Speaking on her experience during the lockdown in Kent, UK, where she resides, Shady Blue whose real name is Shade Aboderin said the hair and beauty salon she was inspired to open during the pandemic is flourishing.

With songs as Better Without You, Stand By, No Fall My Hand is one of the latest emerging talents in the Nigerian music scene. Her unique vocal style blends soul, RnB, Jazz and Afro genres. She has two albums to her name released on iTunes and is working on an Afrocentric albums with singles has already been released.

