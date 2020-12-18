By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Former Deputy governor and minister of Water Resources, Mukhtar Shehu Shagari has cautioned against the politicization of the recent release of the 334 Kankara Schoolboys.

Shagari however cautioned against a repeat of such shameful abduction of schoolchildren.

The former Sokoto State deputy governor in his reaction to the release of the boys, said it matters less whether or not conditions were given for the release of the boys, stressing that the release of the boys s brought happiness to their people.

He said, “Please nobody should ply politics with these innocent children. They are our children and we are happy that they have rescued.

“Whether it was with conditions or not, does not matter. This must never happen again, because it was shameful that it did. Never again,” he said.