Hajia Hadiza, widow of second republic president, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, is dead.

She passed on yesterday at the age 80.

In a statement signed on behalf of the family by the Sarkin Marafan Shagari, Captain Muhammad Bala Shagari (rtd), he said, “We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the widow of the late former president, Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari (Turakin Sokoto).

“We lost her today, August 12, 2021, at about 3am, after battling COVID-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre in Abuja.

“Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana’iza (funeral prayer) will take place.”