The Chief Executive Officer/Founder of Shamies Unusual Heart foundation, Ambassador Sara Abdul has called on Federal Government to reform Nigeria Correctional Centers; adding that there is the need to increase the facilities in the existing centres so as to avoid congestion.

Sara made the call while addressing a journalist in Abuja, yesterday ahead of her foundation visit to in Kuje prison, scheduled for Sunday, August 15, 2021. She noted that what her Foundation does mostly is to bailed out the prisoners, empower and integrate them back into the society.

She said ,”Last year, we bailed out 58 inmates who were involved in petty crimes, their bail bounds were within the range of N20,000 to N50,000. This exercise was carried out in several Correctional centers across 12 states of the federation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Still speaking, she said: “some of these prisoners, are breadwinners in their various homes; they might probably commit one mistakes or the other. I believe in giving them a second chance to be better to themselves and the society. Our Foundation do not just bail them and stop there; some of them who has nothing to do, we rehabilitate them and also empower them with skills and funds.”

“Since we cannot be able to bails all of them, we decided to organize a concert for them, which would have the likes of Face alo, e, Broda Shaggi, Mr Macaroni, Anie Idibai, etc in attendance so that we can entertain them and give them hope .A lot of them has been locked in the cell for years and they don’t know what is happening outside, by doing so, would ease a lot of depression they are going through.”

Speaking on Judicial system, she emphasized that there’s the need for it’s overhauling; and also urged the federal government to create more jobs and conducive economic environments where youths can do legitimate businesses so as to curb them contemplating fraud.