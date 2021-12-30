The president-general of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN), Dr Ibrahim Datti Ahmed, is dead.

He died in the wee hours of Thursday at the age of 83 after a protracted illness.

The renowned medical doctor, politician and Islamic cleric has been buried at the Tarauni cemetery in the Kano metropolis according to Islamic rites.

He is survived by a wife and 10 children.

His close friend, Abba Adamu Koki, who spoke to journalist in Kano, said the deceased has been battling several health issues for almost two years before he got bedridden.

Koki said; “this is a loss not for us who are close to him alone, but to the entire country at large and even Africa for we have lost a great man, someone who lived his life for others.

“He is the first person who opened a private hospital before others take lead just to contribute to the government’s effort in the health sector.”

