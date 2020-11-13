By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The Chairman, Referees appointment committee of the Nigeria Football (NFF) and board member, Alhaji Inuwa Sharif has charged the senior national team, Super Eagles of Nigeria to make mincemeat of the visiting Lone Stars of Sierra Leone in today’s AFCON qualifier match at the Samuel Ogbemudi Stadium in Benin City.

Sharif, who is also chairman of the Kano State Football Association, noted that the Gernot Rohr tutored team has always lived up to soccer pundits’ predictions and would not disappoint their teeming supporters all over the country in today’s cracker, insisting that this is not game that Eagles will struggle or manage to win.

“This game is not the kind that we will struggle or manage to win. We at the NFF Board and even the entire football loving Nigerians expect our dear Super Eagles to once again prove their superiority over the Leone Stars and that could only be proved with a very wide margin or you may call it resounding victory,” he said.

He noted that the victory will mean a lot for him and his family as his son, Inuwa Shariff will be wedding his heartthrob on Saturday. “The victory in Benin City will be celebrated as a worthy gift from the Super Eagles to my son and his wife on their wedding day.”

“You know that nobody forgets his wedding date and as such my son and his wife will always celebrate their wedding anniversary remembering when the Super Eagles wallop their Sierra Leonean counterparts.”

According to him, the Federation has done the needful in preparing for the match by ensuring that the Super Eagles played two international friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia , saying the two legged friendly games after the global pandemic would have knitted the players together after the COVID-19 scare.

Nigeria have the maximum six points from two games to lead the pack in their group and are looking forward to amassing the maximum six points from the double header against their West African neighbours.