Following the recent loss of lives and destruction of property in Shasha area of Ibadan in Oyo State, the Yoruba Community Council (YCC) in the 19 northern states and FCT have appealed for calm and restraint from all concerned people.

A statement issued by the president of Yoruba community in Kaduna State, Alhaji Yinka Olapade in Kaduna, yesterday, said the crisis cannot be traced to anything other than deep seated prejudices and primordial sentiments.

“While we commiserate with the people affected, we wish to appeal that we all bury our hatchets and begin to lay foundation for enduring peace and progress in our society,” he said.

The YCC also appealed for a genuine peace processes to be instituted in Shasha and all other flash points across the country, while commending initiatives taken by state governors and urging that they be actively supported and promoted by all as the path to communal peace and harmony.

“The federal and state governments should work harder to ensure social harmony, dousing tribal hatred and suspicions and engendering trust amongst our peoples.

“Our legislators at federal and state levels should set in motion a review of our laws with a view to removing or reviewing those laws that constitute impediments to our peaceful co-existence,” the statement added.

On the part of the YCC, he restated their belief in the unity of the country and affirmed their conviction that the overall best interests would only be served through an indivisible Nigeria to which every part and component is unflinchingly committed.

“As peace loving people, let us all rededicate ourselves and pray fervently for unalloyed peace and collective progress,” he said.