BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Following lost of lives and destruction of property in Shasha, a remote part of Ibadan in Oyo State, Yoruba Community Council (YCC) in the 19 Northern States and FCT, has appealed for calm and restraint from all and sundry.

A statement issued by the President Yoruba Community, Kaduna State Alhaji Yinka Olapade and made available to newsmen in Kaduna, averred that the crisis cannot be traced to anything other than deep seated prejudices and primodal sentiments.

“While we commiserate with the people affected, we wish to appeal that we all bury our hatchets and begin to lay foundation for enduring peace and progress in our society”.

The YCC also appealed for a genuine peace processes to be instituted in Shasha and all other flash points across the country, while commending initiatives taken by governors to be actively supported and promoted by all as the path to communal peace and harmony.

” The Federal and State governments should work harder to ensure social harmony, dousing tribal hatred and suspicions and engendering trust amongst our peoples.

“Our legislators at Federal and State levels should set in motion a review of our laws with a view to removing or reviewing those laws that constitute impediments to our peaceful co-existence”.

On the part of the YCC, he restated their belief in the unity of the country and affirm their conviction that the overall best interest will only be served through an indivisuble one Nigeria to which every part and component is unflinchingly committed.

” As peace loving people, let us all rededicate ourselves and pray fervently for unalloyed peace and collective progress” he stressed.