By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

The Federal government has delivered food items to 928 households and 5, 568 displaced persons in the Sabo, Ojoo and Akinyele areas of Oyo state.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, made this known during a visit on Thursday to Ibadan in Oyo state where hundreds of persons were reportedly displaced following communal clashes in Shasha area.

SA media to the minister, Nneka Ikem Anibeze in a statement said Farouq sympathy for persons affected by the crisis, adding that the federal government has activated immediate response by providing basic humanitarian relief items to the community and have brought also relief food items approved based on the initial assessment for the 928 households and 5,568 displaced persons identified to be in Sabo, Ojoo and Akinyele.

She expressed that the Federal Government will be guided by the detailed assessment carried out by NEMA and the Oyo State Government officials to provide further support that may be necessary for rehabilitation and commended the State government and security agencies for their prompt intervention in bringing the situation under control while appreciating traditional rulers and community leaders for the restoration of peace in the area.

Items handed over to the state government for onward distribution to the affected persons include 928 bags of rice and garri (10kg) 928 bags of beans (25kg) 46 kegs of vegetable oil (20 liters) 46 bags of salt (20 kg) 155 packets of seasoning cubes and 71 cartons of tin tomatoes.

Earlier, the Minister also flagged off Federal Government’s Special Cash Grant for Rural Women in the state. A total of 5,280 beneficiaries are to benefit from the cash grant of 20,000 each to uplift the socio-economic status of the rural women in Oyo State.

In her address, Farouq said the State has received a total sum of N992,715,000.00 (Nine Hundred and Ninety-Two Million, Seven Hundred and Fifteen Thousand Naira only) from the Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer programme since its inception, impacting the lives of 14,021 Poor and Vulnerable Households from 28 Local Government Areas.

“I must note at this point, that the social register is being expanded to cater for more poor and vulnerable households in Oyo State. The Rural Women’s Cash Grant is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural Nigeria. A grant of N20,000.00 will be disbursed to over 150,000 poor rural women across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory. The grant is expected to increase access to financial capital required for economic activities.”

The Chief of Staff Chief Bisi Ilaka who represented the state governor, Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, thanked the Federal Government for the cash grant initiative, assured the state government is committed to creating and improving opportunities for people to live a meaningful and fulfilled life.