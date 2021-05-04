ADVERTISEMENT

BY FRANCIS OKOYE, Maiduguri

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al Amin El Kanemi has urged the entire people of Borno not to relent in prayers due to the increasing wave of Boko Haram attacks in the state.

Alhaji El Kanemi gave the advice yesterday when the leadership of Borno Emirate Concerned Citizens Forum, led by its chairman, Zanna Hassan Bo’oma paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Maiduguri.

The Shehu of Borno explained that prayer is the only key to avert unwanted occurrences coupled with the death of Chadian president, Idris Deby who neutralised the terrorists in his time.

After blessing the forum’s efforts, the royal father also lauded them for standing by the people of the state, saying that security issue is everybody’s business, which should not be left to government alone.

Earlier, the forum’s chairman who is also Zanna Bo’oma of Borno, Zanna Hassan Bo’oma briefed the Shehu on their recent activities and called on him to direct his subjects to always pray for peace to reign in the state.