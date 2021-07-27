The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Elkanemi, has charged journalists on objectivity urging them to focus their reportage on peace building efforts in conflict affected areas.

Shehu Abubakar Elkanemi gave the charge yesterday when the leadership of Nigeria Union Journalists ( NUJ ), Borno state Council paid homage to the Royal father at his palace in Maiduguri.

The Shehu who is also the grand patron of the union said that the relative peace being enjoyed in the state must be sustained through objective and balanced reportage of the media, projecting the state in good light.

According to him, the state had passed through a different crisis from the Rabeh invasion, Maitatsine violence and the recent Boko Haram insurgency but the state came out stronger.

Shehu Abubakar Elkanemi observed that the crisis had subjected people of the region to untold hardship and appealed for more support to ameliorate their sufferings.

He commended the federal and Borno State governments for their continued assistance to victims of insurgency.

The chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Borno state Council, Comrade Bulama Talba, appreciated the fatherly role of the royal father for maintaining peace in the state.