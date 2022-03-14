Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district between 2015 and 2019, on Monday, visited the Kano State Hisbah Board in Kano.

Speaking with journalists on the visit, the former lawmaker said he was at the Board to demand explanations to some actions and activities of the Board following some controversial narratives in the public space.

“Many things have been said about Hisbah and I believe that just as a former Senator, as human and civil rights activist, I should practically visit their office and hear from them on what are their duties and responsibilities and also issues that are being attributed to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am happy to hear that they have not prohibited those who decided to keep Afro (hairstyle) like me because I am here to defend the rights of people to keep their hair.

“Secondly, they have told me in practical terms that they are against the manufacture, distillation, disposal, consumption and possession of intoxicating alcohol in the state.

“They told me they have a dress code which if you violate, you face the law. The issue of mannequin that you cannot keep with the head. Films and movies. It is good to engage an institution like them. As a religious police, they have duty to unite and see how they can combat banditry and terrorism in Nigeria.

“Terrorist have been using the name of Islam in destroying the image of Islam and Muslims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The need for Hisbah to organise themselves and ideologically confront terrorists and bandits is very important. The need for them to intervene in mobilising people to stand against banditry and terrorism in the northern part of Nigeria.

“There’s also need for them to reach out to rural communities and educate our citizens on the need for them not to join bandits and terrorists is also very important.

“So, apart from enforcing religious law, there’s need for them to also at this hour to be very much present, active and agile in finding a lasting solution into the problems of insecurity bedevilling our people,” he said.

On his part, the Commander-General of the Kano Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn Sina, expressed delight over Senator Sani’s visit.

He took the August visitor on a tour of the various activities of the Board.

“Hisbah, as you rightly said is one of its kind on the African continent. It has over 10,000 personnel and most of our staff are voluntary staff, giving out their time for the sake of the job and for the development of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All security agencies, traditional leaders, and political office holders all form membership of the Hisbah Board,” the CG explained.