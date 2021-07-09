Kano State government has scheduled Saturday, July 10, for a debate between Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasir Kabara and other Islamic clerics in the state.

The commissioner for religious affairs Dr Muhammad Tahar Adamu popularly called Baba Impossible, made the announcement yesterday in an interview with BBC Hausa.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that on February 4, the Kano State Executive Council, under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, approved the banning of Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasir Kabara from preaching across the state, for making provocative and derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Abduljabbar later sought to debate with other scholars who have been challenging his mode of preaching.

His appeal was granted by the state government but the debate was cancelled less than 48 hours to the initial scheduled date.

Sheikh Muhammad Tahar Adamu said the debate would be held at the Kano State Judicial Commission. The commissioner said he had already submitted an invitation to the teacher and teachers to compete with him.