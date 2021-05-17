A renowned Islamic cleric of Tijjaniyah Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has endorsed the choice of former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as the new Tijjaniyyah leader (Khalifa) in Nigeria.

The cleric’s gesture comes in the wake of the former emir’s visit to his (Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi) residence in Bauchi on Monday, where the renowned Tijjaniyyah cleric said, “We are happy with your enthronement as the Tijjaniyyah Kalifa in Nigeria.”

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi wished the new Khalifa a successful tenure as Khalifa of the Tijjaniyyah Movement, saying he remains one of the ‘Generals’ in the leadership of the movement.

The Bauchi-based Islamic cleric, however, used the occasion to express his grouse against former Emir Sanusi’s friend and Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i.

According to him, the Kaduna state governor had recently chased his Quranic students away from Kaduna, dumped them in the bush far away from Kaduna town and harassed the occupants of his Kaduna house simply because they are Qur’anic reciters.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi declared that he wouldn’t have allow Governor El-Rufa’i enter his house in Bauchi had he come in the entourage of the Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi.

The Islamic cleric, who spoke in Hausa said that, “Where is El-Rufa’i? I thought he will be on your entourage, I would have asked my guards not to allow him step into this compound.”

He expressed displeasure with the action taken by the Kaduna state government on almajirai, describing it as an affront to him considering that he did nothing to deserve such treatment.

But while defending the Kaduna State governor, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi craved for forgiveness on his friend’s behalf, saying that he was sure that the governor was not aware of the incident.

Khalifa Sanusi said: “El-Rufa’i was not in the country when the thing happened, I was not in Nigeria too when it happened. I want to assure you that such will not happen again. I am pleading on his behalf as a friend and associate.”

“Nobody prays to be counted as an enemy to pious people like you. Find it in your heart to forgive him.”