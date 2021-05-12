BY KHALID IDRIS DOYA, Bauchi

Members of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement under the leadership of an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, yesterday observed this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, which signifies the end of the Ramadan fast.

The Muslim faithful came out in thousands for the two raka’at fitr prayer.

The sermon ‘Khudubar’ and other enlightenments on the significance of the occasion were performed by the eldest son of the scholar, Ahmad Tijjani Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, who led the congregational prayer as directed by his father.

In his sermon, Ustaz Ahmad Dahiru Bauchi drew the attention of the Muslim Ummah ot the need to fear the benevolence of the Almighty Allah in all their dealings with one another and prayed for the peaceful co-existence of the diverse people of Nigeria

Speaking with newsmen after the prayers, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi said they were able to break the fast following the sighting of the month of Shawwal Tuesday by some of his disciples in Bauchi.

Sheikh Bauchi said observing the Ramadan fast is one of the five pillars of Islam as taught by Prophet Muhammad, Peace and Blessing of Allah be upon Him.

According to the cleric, “All the obligatory duties in Islam were the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), so when the Prophet spoke, his words are supreme in the midst of the Muslim Ummah after that of the Creator, who said, ‘Upon sighting of the month of Ramadan, the Muslim Ummah should observe fast, and upon the sighting of the month of Shawwal, you should break the fast, but when the month of Ramadan concludes without Muslims not sighting the new month of Shawwal, they should continue to fast up to 30 days, but when the Shawwal month is sighted, there is no any justification for anyone to continue fasting’.

“And we have no reason whatsoever to brush aside the submission of those who say they sighted the month of Shawwal. There are those that sighted the month of Shawwal in Bauchi, myself I have seen the person who said he sighted the month, the Shawwal month was sighted in Gombe, at Gadau in Bauchi State; in Argungu town of Kebbi State, and various other towns in the federation that we cannot call them liars, and with all these attributes, one wanted us to continue the Ramadan fast?

“We that observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayer on Wednesday have our reason to do so, and those who didn’t this day also have their reason for not doing so; we that observe the day have our concrete reason, likewise those who continue to fast have their reason unknown to us,” he said.

On the security challenges facing the country, he prayed for the peaceful co-existence of the country and called on the authorities to put in more efforts to protect the citizens and their property.

