BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna |

A renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dr. Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has called on Muslims in the country to accept COVID-19 vaccine in order to check the spread of the virus.

The Islamic scholar made the call at his Kaduna residence while speaking at a Ramadan breakfast organised by Journalists Against Polio (JAP).

He said, “COVID-19 is real, I have been vaccinated and I urged the Muslims to make themselves available for the COVID-19 vaccination.”

He described coronavirus disease as a global problem which required the support of all.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi urged the Muslim Umma to ensure the use of facemasks, ensure regular hand washing and other precautionary measures with a view to ensuring safety of all.

Bauchi promised to support COVID-19 activities in all forms so as to end the disease in Nigeria in particular and the world in general.

The cleric also spoke on Lassa fever, meningitis, diarrhea, avian influenza among others, saying that health authorities and health workers needed to do more with a view to achieving the desired result.

In his remarks, the JAP coordinator, Kaduna State chapter, Alhaji Lawal Dogara, commended the Islamic scholar for being at the forefront of propagating health issues in his sermons/preachings and urged the Muslims to abide by such wise counsel of the cleric.