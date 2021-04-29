ADVERTISEMENT

Factional leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Abubakar Shekau, has appointed Abu Muhammad as the new Amirul Jaysh, meaning ‘Commander of War’, for the faction he is leading after killing the former commander, Abu Fatimah.

According to PRNigeria, Shekau personally shot and killed Abu Fatimah last week for allegedly betraying the their group.

A source disclosed that two other senior commanders were also eliminated by Shekau.

“Following an internal dispute, Shekau killed Abu Fatima, one other Commander and Amirul Fi’ya, who is a son to a renowned Bama businessman, Alhaji Modu Katakauma,” the source added.