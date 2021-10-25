Oil major Shell is finalising plans to award a significant contract in Nigeria that could involve the supply of up to 14 offshore vessels chartered on a firm and call-off basis.

The contract is expected to be awarded in the next few months.

This is to enhance Shell’s focus in Nigeria especially in its offshore fields such as EA and Bonga as well as new schemes such as HI and HA in shallow water and Bonga South West/Aparo in deep water.

The vessel prequalification exercise was kicked off by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), which will use them for shallow-water assets in its east and west divisions and also on Bonga.

The proposed contract is due to start in the second quarter of 2022 and will run for five years with an option to extend by a further two years.

Shell has split the work scope into two and needs to receive prequalification documents by October 25.

For the shallow-water operations, an anchor handling vessel, with an 85 to 100 tonne bollard pull, is required for 24-hour operations.