A prosecution witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has told Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari of a federal high court sitting in Katsina that SURE-P department is a self-accounting department solely ran by a special adviser and director, Administration and Finance, of the department and not former Governor Ibrahim Shema of the State.

The witness, Mr. Abubakar Buba, who testified in the trial of the former governor, before the court said, there was no contract inflation in the department. Former Governor Shema is standing trial before the court over alleged misappropriation of N5.7bn SURE P fund at the court.

While under cross examination, the EFCC witness informed the court that nowhere in his counter affidavit on oath did he mention Ibrahim Shehu Shema or even referred to him as the former Governor in relation to the alleged fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

When further asked by Shema’ s lawyer, Sebastine Hon (SAN), if he was aware that the Attorney General of Katsina State is working in collaboration with the EFCC in investigating and prosecution of the case, the EFCC witness admitted that the state Attorney General comes to EFCC office regularly.

lso in his evidence, the witness told the court that the acknowledgement notes for receipt of money by one Naeem Lawal, from director of Administration and Finance of SURE P, Abdulaziz Shinkafi were recovered from the Shinkafi.