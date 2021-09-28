Moldovan champions Sheriff managed one of the most remarkable results in Champions League history on Tuesday as they upset 13-time winners Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu snatching a shock victory thanks to a sensational 89th-minute strike from Sebastien Thill.

The competition newcomers showed that they would be no pushovers in their debut group match two weeks ago by defeating Shakhtar Donetsk in Tiraspol.

But even the players themselves seemed barely able to believe it as they celebrated their triumph over the Spanish giants.

League quest with three points, on the road against Inter, and could have been forgiven for expecting a straightforward evening in front of their own fans.

But despite dominating possession Carlo Ancelotti’s men failed to impress, and spent much of game losing to their unheralded rivals in Madrid’s first-ever game against Moldovan opposition.

Meanwhile, Liverpool inflicted another heavy defeat on Porto to remain top of their Champions League group.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were superb throughout as they maintained their 100% start in the competition.

Mohamed Salah’s prodded finish set them on their way at the Estadio do Dragao, which once again proved a happy hunting ground.

And with memories of 4-1 and 5-0 victories in recent campaigns fresh in the mind they delivered a performance brimming with pace, precision and energy.

Sadio Mane extended their lead on the stroke of half-time with a back-post tap in and with the Reds wearing black armbands to mourn the death of Roger Hunt, fittingly Salah – their modern-day equivalent – contributed his second with a clinical finish into the bottom right corner.

Mehdi Taremi’s header briefly gave the hosts heart but Roberto Firmino added the fourth for Liverpool with home goalkeeper Diogo Costa stranded after woefully charging up the pitch to attempt to clear.

And the Brazilian rounded off a comprehensive victory late on after pouncing on a rebound from Curtis Jones’ volley.