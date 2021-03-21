By our Correspondents |

With more than 23 million Nigerians now jobless, stakeholders in the industrial sector have insisted that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) remain the solution to engage unemployed Nigerians.

To this end, they urged the federal and state governments to refocus and shift attention to SMEs by creating the needed operating environment through friendly monetary policies and interventions.

The experts who spoke with LEADERSHIP Sunday at the weekend said the continuous job losses was an eye opener that the operating environment was not comfortable and conducive for existing businesses, hence the need to downsize to reduce their operating costs.

They urged government at all levels to begin to pay special attention to SMEs by giving them the necessary support to thrive, adding that if the unemployment growth is left unaddressed it would be a looming time-bomb on the security architecture of the country.

The director-general, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr Muda Yusuf, said the unemployment situation was worsening and that the factors were clear.

“First, we had recession in 2020 which led to loss of jobs, the #EndSARS saga too affected a lot of businesses, paralysing some businesses and some have not recovered till now. We have the pandemic which led to the lockdown of some sectors till date, and this led to contraction in the economy.

“Also, there was weak purchasing power, business performance is generally down, all these contributed to deterioration in the employment situation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the security problem was also a factor because agriculture is a major employer of labour, even as the current security challenge affects a lot of agricultural activities which also led to loss of jobs.

He noted that many of those who were supposed to be on their farms are in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps because the environment is insecure.

“We exited recession by the fourth quarter of 2020 with a positive GDP growth of 0.11 per cent and we expect things will continue to get better as the economy is on the positive growth with oil prices looking up which is good for the recovery of the economy, good for our reserves and foreign exchange. Now with the vaccine, the economy will continue to be better,” he said.

To solve unemployment, he added: “We need to look at the SMEs; they are critical to job creation even though the macro-economic environment is improving. We need to see what we need to do to improve the performance of SMEs.”

He called on the government to look at issues surrounding favourable business conditions, funding, infrastructure, linkages, cost environment for the SMEs sector, noting that if inflation continues to rise, some businesses would suffer as this would compound the unemployment problem.

Meanwhile, the organised private sector (OPS) has called for more support from the federal government to reduce the rising unemployment in the country.

The leadership of Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) expressed concern on the growing unemployment rate as released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week.

According to the director general of the association, Dr Timothy Olawale, government must refocus its efforts at supporting organised businesses to increase their production capacity.

Olawale said such step will invariably enable members of the OPS to create more jobs.

“Real and verifiable support should be given to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs) to enable growth from bottom up and a critical impact-audit of current interventions made to determine their effectiveness and relevance in the context of current realities,” he stressed.

Olawale stated that the recently released data by NBS was both worrisome and expected.

According to him, while the figure showed that the unemployment crisis is worsening at an alarming rate, it is also instructive to note that the socio-economic factors that increased the figure to 27.33 per cent in the last NBS release still remain.

The director of programmes, Development Dynamics, Dr Jude Ohanele, charged government to build industries to employ the jobless youth.

He charged the government to channel some resources to meaningful projects that would benefit the youth.

Dr Ohanele also advised the youth to acquire skills that would assist in ameliorating their suffering.

We Can’t Carter For Our Parents, Siblings – Job Seekers

Meanwhile, job seekers in the country have lamented their inability to gain employment saying they can’t even carter for their parents who toiled day and night to send them to school as well as their siblings.

A computer engineering graduate of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) who gave his name as Iyke, said he had sincerely moved on.

He however blamed the unemployed youths for their predicament, saying they refused to think creatively.

Okpara who now deals on cosmetics said, “I am not alone, I have many friends and course mates who also ventured into this trade.

“Towards the end of my 300 level, I began to think of what to do for myself if a job was not waiting for me after my NYSC. With the little savings I made at the end, I took the plunge by dealing on cosmetics. Looking back today, I have no regrets at all.”

Also, some of the parents who expressed dismay at the status of their children who have toiled hard to acquire certificates lamented that most of them have become hostile due to depression as a result of unemployment.

The parents from different segments of society lamented sacrificing so much of their comfort to see their children through many levels of education, and expressed concern that the situation remains disheartening.

A parent, Ndukwu Leonard, urged the government to provide social security allowances to the teeming unemployed youth. He asked the government to set aside funds which would serve as soft loans for youths intending to startup businesses.

Also, the Abia State chairman, Maize Association of Nigeria (MANN), Hon Onyekachi Erondu and the vice chancellor, Clifford University, Ihie, Prof. Chimezie Omeonu, said the situation could be addressed by both the federal and state governments by investing and making the agricultural sector more attractive by mechanizing it.

A professor of Agricultural and Development Economics at the University of Uyo, Gabriel Umoh, said unemployment cannot be addressed by mere campaigns or words of mouth.

He said the country’s economic condition cannot absorb an optimal proportion of its workforce while various programmes put in place by the present government are not appropriate and investment-friendly.

He said managers of the economy have also failed by not offering the needed advice on both macro and micro economic indices of the country to the president.

The implication, according to him, is that the living condition of the people has worsened as many no longer have the capability to take care of their obligations such as children’s school fees, feeding and other family needs.

Similarly, poverty has increased while social vices such as kidnapping, banditry; armed robbery kidnapping are increasing, he added.

CBN To Increase COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility To N300bn

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria has said it will increase its Targeted Credit Facility for households and small and medium enterprises from N150 billion to N300 billion.

This is even as the apex bank disclosed that it has disbursed a total of N149.21bn to SMEs and households across the country under the TCF.

“We initially created a N150bn Targeted Credit Facility for affected households and small

and medium enterprises through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank. Already, N149.21bn has been disbursed to 316,869 beneficiaries.

“Given the resounding success of this programme and its positive impact on output growth, we have decided to double this fund to about N300bn, in order to accommodate many more beneficiaries and boost consumer expenditure which should positively stimulate the economy,” the bank’s director, Development Finance, Philip Yila Yusuf, stated.

Also, the governor of the Central bank Godwin Emefiele has said Nigeria needs to build a solid digital economy to further drive growth.

He said it can be done by focusing on digital infrastructure (internet connectivity most importantly), digital literacy and skills, digital financial services, digital platforms and digital entrepreneurship and innovation.

Emefiele said as the biggest economy in Africa with one of the largest youth populations in the world, Nigeria is well-positioned to develop a strong digital economy.

“Consequently, there is need to focus on accelerating improvements across five fundamental pillars of a digital economy: digital infrastructure, digital platforms, digital financial services, digital entrepreneurship and digital skills,” the CBN governor said yesterday at a virtual semina for financial journalists in Abuja. He was represented at the event by the deputy CBN governor, corporate services, Edward Adamu.

He reiterated that the CBN did not place any new restrictions on the use of cryptocurrency in Nigeria.

“Our recent directive only amplified an earlier regulation on the subject of cryptocurrency. The recent directive became necessary to protect the financial system and the generality of Nigerians from the risks inherent in crypto asset transactions, which have escalated in recent times, with consequences on financial stability and implementation of monetary policy.”

Emefiele said as part of the CBN’s effort to drive change and development, it has over the last decade and half, worked to build an effective and efficient payment system.

He said the robust regulatory framework put in place by the bank opened up the payment system to innovation with several new players across in the following licensing categories – Payment Service Banks, Payment Terminal Service Providers (PTSP’s), Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSP’s), Mobile Money Operators (MMO’s), Payment Terminal Application Developers (PTSA’s), and Agent Banking.

Nigeria Drops 31 Places In World Happiness Ranking, Worst In 7 Years

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s misery index has continued to worsen over the years as the United Nations has ranked Nigerians as some of the saddest people in the world, especially in the last seven years.

According to the United Nations World Happiness Report 2021 released at the weekend, Nigeria dropped 31 places to 116th position out of 149 countries in World Happiness Ranking, making it the worst in seven years.

Nigerians were sadder in 2020 than ever as the country’s happiness ranking steadily dropped.

This development is largely predicated on successive unfavourable economic indices, political instability and social tension.

The report, which came as the world marked the International Happiness Day yesterday, showed that Nigeria ranked 18th position in Africa.

The annual report focuses on the effects of COVID-19 and how people all over the world have fared.

It ranks nations based on gross domestic product per person, healthy life expectancy and the opinions of residents.

Surveys asked respondents to indicate on a 1-10 scale how much social support they felt they had if something went wrong, their freedom to make their own life choices, their sense of how corrupt their society was and how generous they were.

Further analysis also showed that Nigeria’s current ranking is the worst since the report started in 2013. The country ranked 82, 78, 103, 95, 91, 85 and 116 in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The ranking did not come as a surprise as Nigeria’s current realities such as high inflation, unemployment and fragile economic growth are making citizens more miserable.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the country’s inflation which measures the rate of increase of commodity prices, reached a 35-month high at 17.3 percent in February 2021, while unemployment is at a record high of 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

According to the UN report, Finland emerged the world’s happiest place, while Mauritius, standing at 50th position, is the happiest country in Africa. Libya is now the second happiest country in Africa, followed by Congo (Brazzaville), Ivory Coast and Cameroon, in that order.

Buhari Approves Payment Of Stipends To Participants In 774,000 Jobs

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of funds for the payment of itinerant workers engaged under the Special Public Works Programme.

The minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), disclosed this in a tweet via his official Twitter handle yesterday.

The minister noted that he had directed the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to commence the processing of payments for the workers engaged in the 774 local government areas.

He said, “In order to eliminate fraud and/or double payments, I have also directed that every payment to participants should be made using the BVN of their accounts so we can have an audit trail of every single payment. Those who registered with different names shouldn’t expect payment.”

The federal government, in January this year, flagged-off the 774, 000 jobs with each participant expected to receive N20, 000 in the next three months.