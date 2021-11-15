A former APGA governorship candidate in Zamfara state Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi has warned against pointing accusing finger of the banditry to Governor Bello Matawalle as the architect of the current insecurity.

Addressing journalists in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, Shinkafi wondered why some selfish politicians have been apportioning blame on the state government in the activities of bandits.

He recalled that the act of banditry started 10 years before the advent of Governor Matawalle’s administration.

Shinkafi who defected to the APC along with Governor Matawalle, claimed that, those pointing accusing finger to the Matawalle were doing that out of ignorance.

“Let us go back to history and trace when the activities of bandits started in Zamfara, Matawalle just inherited that ugly act from the administration of the former Govenor, Abdul-Aziz Yari,”, he added.

According to him, people of Zamfara State had witnessed massive killings and destruction of towns and villages during Yari’s administration.

“It is still fresh in our memory that, at a time 200 people were killed but that, never prevented Yari from traveling outside the country”, he stressed.

He urged political stakeholders in Zamfara state to stop playing politics with the issue of security as it is entire state would continue to suffer.

Shinkafi however expressed satisfaction with the commitment demonstrated by the administration of Bello Matawalle towards fighting banditry in the state.

He urged the security agents to justify the support of the Matawalle’s administration to end banditry in the state.