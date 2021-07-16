A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi has asked the inspector-general of police (IGP) to order the immediate closure of all APC offices belonging to former Abdulaziz Yari in order to reduce the political tension in the state.

In a petition to the IGP dated July 15, 2023, Shinkafi who doubles as executive director of the Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) stated that Yari and his supporters’ activities were causing tension in the state.

According to him, “following the defection of the Governor of Zamfara State Hon Bello Muhammad (Mattawalle Maradun) and I from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on the 29th of June 2021 at the mega rally organised in Gusau to welcome us into the mainstream All Progressives Congress (APC) at the rally the Acting National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee His Excellency Mai Mala Bunu the Executive Governor of Yobe State unequivocally and publicly announced the dissolution of all the party executives from the State to the ward levels.

Shinkafi pointed out that Yari and his supporters are trying to make the state ungovernable for the sitting Governor Hon Bello Mattawalle Maradun.

