The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has affirmed the agency’s readiness to collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), to address the issue sub-standard articulated trucks used in the maritime sector.

The executive secretary of the Council, Mr Emmanuel Jime, who disclosed this in a statement by the head, public relations of the council, Rekiya Zubairu, said the collaboration will complement FRSC’s efforts to make Nigeria’s highways safer.

Jime who expressed appreciation for the visit of the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, to the council in Lagos, said, “Within the council’s mandate as Port Economic Regulator and Trade Facilitation Agency, we identify critical issues challenging the performance of our nation’s logistics sector and the growth of our international trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In response to them, the council has identified collaborative partnerships with relevant government agencies and Organized Private Sector as Key to solutions,” he said, adding that the NSC and FRSC had recorded great strides in the ongoing collaboration.

He noted that this was evident in the collaboration on development and operations of critical transport infrastructure, particularly the Inland Dry Ports (IDPs) and Vehicle Transit Areas (VTAs).

“The resolutions reached at the meeting with stakeholders in May have given further impetus to the collaborative partnership between the Shippers Council and the FRSC, especially as they relate to the development of a structural and sustainable haulage system.

“Also is the standardisation of trucks as it concerns the implementation of Road Transport Safety Standardization Scheme (RTSSS) and Inter-State Road Transit (ISRT) Scheme. Other areas include a joint awareness programme for truck owners and drivers on the use of reflective tapes,” he said.

On his part, Oyeyemi lamented the continuous breakdown of trucks on ports access roads, noting that it was one of the issues causing congestion.

“We are raising alarm about the situation.

“We want all vehicles causing congestion in Apapa and Tin- Can Island Port to be removed from the roads as this is at the detriment of other road users,” he said.

The corps marshal said it was gratifying that the agency was working with shippers’ council on Road Transport Safety Standardization Scheme, supporting the development of NSC’s transport infrastructure projects.

He added that this was especially the Inland Dry Ports and Trucks Transit Parks, Sensitization/ Enlightenment programmes for truckers, to mention just a few areas