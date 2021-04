ADVERTISEMENT

BY EJIKE EJIKE, Abuja

The Nigerian Shippers’Council is seeking

collaboration with the Ports Health Service to tackle delays and corruption at the ports.

Speaking at the office of the Ports Health

Service in Abuja, the executive secretary,

Nigeria Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello,

said corruption and delays would be addressed with the implementation of the provisions in the Nigerian Port Process Manual (NPPM).

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo launched

the NPPM on Dec. 9, 2020 in Abuja during the International Anticorruption Day.

It is a collection of processes taken

from the Standard Operating Procedures of stakeholders in the port sector aimed at improving operations, service

timelines, efficiency and accountability at the ports.

He also said the cost of port operations in Nigeria could be reduced by over

35 percent when standard operation procedures contained in the NPPM

were fully implemented