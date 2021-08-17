A shipping firm, the Port Marine Development Company (APMDC) has denied allegations of arbitrary charges and charging in foreign currency levelled against the firm by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

The council had earlier shutdown the company’s terminal over allegations of non-compliance with regulatory directives and other arbitrary charges.

The council further alleged that APMDC had been issued several notices to address infractions ranging from charging in foreign exchange to non-compliance with approved nomenclature of charges, such as; transport adjustment charges, non-vessel-operating carriers, outright disregard of terms of mediation reached at NSC and unresolved complaints of over one and half years, among others.

However, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP at the weekend, APMDC group head, human resources and public affairs, Mr Olise-Emeka Nwachukwu, said its charges are not arbitrary but operate one of the most competitive tariffs in the market.

The company said its charges structure is determined by high cost of delivering groupage containers from discharge ports or off docks to its bonded terminal/warehouse. He further explained that Transport Adjustment Factor(TAF) being a bill back costs, is one example of excessive costs of delivering groupage containers to her bonded warehouse/terminal.

According to APMDC, “APMDC charges structure is determined by high cost of delivering groupage containers from discharge ports or off docks to its Bonded Terminal/Warehouse. TAF being a bill back costs, is one example of excessive costs of delivering our groupage containers to our bonded warehouse/terminal. APMDC is an experienced Nigerian-Global Shipping/Logistics player with over 16years of extensive trading knowledge in the Nigerian Maritime.”

Speaking on the company’s charging in foreign currency, APMDC boss said, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in 2015, grouped their operation among one of the services that can charge in foreign currency.

He further stated that the charges collected in foreign currency were not for local services.

Also speaking, the deputy manager, Shipping of APMDC, Rachael Monye, said the shippers council is uninterested about operators plights and industry inherent challenges that drive charges to customers.

She also accused the council of fees imposition without consideration or recourse to high costs of delivering the services.