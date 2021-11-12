Importers from China will now pay more for their cargoes as French shipping company, CMA/CGM has imposed a $1000 additional surcharge on Nigerian bound cargoes from China

According to Container News, a shipping and maritime news portal, specialised in liner shipping and its container applications, the world’s third-largest carrier said it would revise its Overweight Surcharge (OWS) for containers transferred from the ports of China to the Nigerian port of Apapa.The CMA CGM Group offers 22 monthly calls through 6 Line Services calling active seaports in Nigeria – Apapa, Tincan-Island and Onne, connecting Nigeria to and from over 160 countries through our 755 agencies worldwide

A surcharge is applied for extra input as resources will be needed for oversize or overweight shipment.

According to the website, the updated price will be $1,000 which amounts to N410,000 at a prevailing rate of N410 to a $1, and will be implemented to all 20’ dry cargoes with a gross weight equal or over 20 tons.

The Marseille-based liner operator stated that the new Overweight Surcharge took effect on 8 November.

However, clearing agents operating in the nation’s seaports have expressed reservation about the new surcharge saying they have not seen any document from the shipping company concerning the increment.

According to the national vice president, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Kayode Farinto, there has not been any document from the shipping company concerning the increment.

He said, “No communication from the shipping company’s office to that regard. We haven’t seen anything of such so, I can’t say anything about it until there is a directive or document to that effect,” he told LEADERSHIP.