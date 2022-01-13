Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passage of the former Head of the Nigerian Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Shonekan, who succeeded former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, died on Tuesday in Lagos at the age of 85.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described late Shonekan, as a renowned technocrat, seasoned administrator and passionate leader who served his country meritoriously as a public servant during his short tenure as Number One Citizen in Nigeria.

He said the former elder statesman did his best for the country in contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria during his tenure as Head of the Interim National Government.

Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday, also praised Shonekan’s contribution to the economy of Nigeria as boardroom guru and employer of labour, especially during his tenure as the Chairman and Managing Director of the United Africa Company (UAC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor also commiserated with Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the entire people of the State, especially, indigenes of Abeokuta, on the demise of their illustrious son and elder statesman.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of Chief Ernest Shonekan.

“I pray that God will grant him eternal rest and give his immediate family, friends, associates and the people of Ogun State, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

ADVERTISEMENT