Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, said he received the news of the sudden demise of Chief Ernest Shonekan, who headed the Interim National Government that succeeded former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, with shock and great sorrow.

In a message of condolence signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike said Shonekan was a dedicated Nigerian, who was committed to the peace and stability to the country.

The governor noted that Shonekan’s strong credentials as an astute administrator enabled him to steadfastly steer the country through one of its most turbulent times.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and good people of Rivers State, I offer our deepest condolences to the family, relatives of the former Chairman, Interim National Government and the people of Nigeria.”

Governor Wike added that Nigeria has lost an elder statesman whose wisdom, foresight, and steadfast commitment to the country will always be remembered.

