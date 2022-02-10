Kwara State government has alleged that the state had been fraudulently negotiated into underwriting the debts incurred by the former administrations in the name of Shonga Farms in Edu local government area of the state.

The state government insisted that Shonga Farms anchored by the displaced white Zimbabwean farmers was funded 100% at inception with taxpayers money without any gains accruing to the people of the state under whatever guise.

At a press briefing on Thursday, to explain the recent takeover of two Kwara properties by Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) due to about N1.7bn debt by the Farm, the government said more than a cumulative sum of N5bn of public funds and loans secured with the government as guarantor have been sunk into the agricultural project with no traces of any dividends to the people of the state.

The press briefing was jointly addressed by Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Salman Jawondo (SAN); Commissioner for Communication, Hon. Bode Towoju; Special Adviser to the Governor of Political Matters, Lateef Alakawa; Special Adviser to the Governor of Political Communication, Bashir Adigun; and Group Managing Director of Harmony Holdings, Abdullahi AbdulMajeed.

The government said out of the 13 autonomous farms set up with public funds, nine had been sold out with no kobo paid to the public coffers, even when the government is supposed to hold a paltry 10% equity in each of the farms.

The government explained that the reason AMCON took over the Kwara properties in Abuja is to recover the bad loans that the Farm owes a consortium of banks that invested in it dating back to 2007 because the Shonga Farm Holdings could not pay back on the agreed timeline.

It said AMCON had to hold the state responsible because it is listed among the shareholders of Shonga Farms Holdings Ltd, even though its share is not anywhere commensurate with its huge investments in the project.

Asked why the government has not taken legal action against the perpetrators of the alleged fraud, Jawondo said crimes perpetrated through fronts and companies take years to unravel and that government will take action once it gathers every document necessary to do so, including files and transactions tucked away by previous officials.

“For instance, the sale of nine farms – in which the government ought to have 10% equity shares – was done secretly without any document left for the government to trace how the transaction was done, at what amount they were sold, the billions of naira proceeds of the sale, and who the buyers were, while no board resolution existed to show that shareholders consented to the divestment process in line with the law.

“When such mind boggling frauds are committed using companies and fronts, it may take many years to unravel the web of conspiracy. It is not enough to prosecute for the sake of mere prosecution. But rest assured that we will prosecute everyone involved when we get all the evidences,” Jawondo said.