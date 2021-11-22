A new president for the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has emerged in the person of QS Micheal Olayemi Shonubi, with the promise to entrench best practices in the administrative and governance structure of the institute.

Shonubi who was inaugurated the 26th President of NIQS on Saturday evening at the institute’s 29th biennial conference held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, also stressed the need to consolidate on the achievements of the past administrations.

He further outlined his vision to include collaboration with other professional bodies in the built environment with a view to influencing government policies and laws that affect the industry; developing strategic plans for the growth and development of the profession as well as deepening the training on ethics and ensuring that the ethics and practice monitoring committee of the institute function effectively.

“While I believe we have a great team in this newly inaugurated NEC, I have always and still believe that it takes all of us working together to move this institute forward to achieve our desired goals and aspirations for our profession. In that respect, I would like to solicit your continuous support for all the activities which we shall be unveiling in days ahead,” he said.

Shonubi, who until his elevation as the president of the institution was the deputy president, is a quantity surveyor of about 30 years’ experience.

He has worked on notable projects in Nigeria, prominent among them, Union Bank Plc Head Office Building, Marina, Lagos; U B A Plc Western District Office, Ibadan; Happy Haven Estate (21Nr Luxurious Apartments), Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Others are Nampak Cartons Nig. Ltd Gravure Printing Plant, Ibadan; Rice Mill Plants for Dangote Rice Mills Ltd at Jigawa, Zamfara and Kebbi states and College of Engineering Complex for Redeemer’s University at Ede, Osun State.

Meanwhile, the outgoing president of the institute, QS Mohammed Abba Tor, while delivering his opening address at the conference, urged government and professionals to “develop infrastructures that are environmentally friendly, economically responsive, financially attractive; that consider social factors and are institutionally sustainable.”

Speaking on the theme: Climate Change and Global Disasters: Developing Sustainable Infrastructure to Achieve Growth Amidst Declining Economic Resources, he urged professionals in the built environment to adapt to the challenges posed by climate change.

Others who were elected at the Biennial Election General Meeting include, Kene Nzekwe,(Deputy President); Bamidele Mafimidiwo (Vice President); Secretary General (Rotimi Ojelade); Jide Olamilokun (Assistant Secretary General); Aderonke Oyelami (Secretary Marketing and Corporate Affairs) and Bolaji Shotunde (Secretary International Affairs).

Others are Paul Anavhe Jr. (Treasurer) and Ahmed Kabir (Secretary , Professional Development and Library).