The Igbo global community has kicked against the shoot-on-sight order by the Inspector-general of Police, Usman Baba, in the South South and South East zones, describing it as a call to genocide and a declaration of war against the people.

The Ndigbo community in diaspora added that the order violates every fabric of the Geneva Convention on war crimes and other laws protecting civilians in conflict.

The declaration was made in a joint statement by the entire Igbo nation in the United States of America under the coordination of World Igbo Congress (WIC), Igbo World Assembly (IWA) and Nzuko Umunna.

The statement was co-signed by chairman, World Igbo Congress, Prof Anthony Ejiofor; chairman, Igbo World Assembly, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze; executive secretary, Nzuko Umunna, Sir Ngozi Odumuko; and coordinator, Joint Action, Committee, Elder Amadiebube Mbama.

They added that international conventions and international rules are not being followed in the latest rules of engagement for their operations in Igboland, noting that it constitutes acts or intent to commit genocide.

The associations further called on the federal government to embrace the 12-point agenda adopted by the governors of the Southern part of the country, especially on restructuring, state policing and ban on opening grazing of livestock.

The IGP was on May 18, 2021, quoted to have said, “If anyone accuses you of human rights violation, the report will come to my table and you know what I will do. So, take the battle to them wherever they are and kill them all. Don’t wait for an order.”

Reacting to the statement, the Igbo associations expressed concern over what they called the worsening security challenges in Nigeria.

They said, “We are unanimous in our strong condemnation of the reported shoot-at-sight order issued by the Inspector General of Police against Igbo youths.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Igbo groups continued: “Against this backdrop, Ndigbo in Diaspora condemns in strongest terms, the shoot-at-sight order given by the IG of Police and the military chiefs as part of their Rule of Engagements (ROE), which violates every fabric of Geneva Convention on war crimes and on laws protecting civilians in conflict.

“Consequently, Ndigbo in the United States have commenced actions to hold the police chief to account and the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces for declaration of war on citizens of Nigeria, particularly in the South East and South South regions.

“For emphasis, we want to bring the attention of the IGP, Service Chiefs and Presidency that the international conventions and international rules are not being followed in the latest rules of engagement for their operations in Igboland and therefore, constitute acts or intent to commit genocide.

“As an organisation that believes in peace anchored on equity, fairness and justice, we urge the government to explore dialogue as an avenue to lasting peace in the regions and not a military-era shoot-at-sight order. We are asking the government to embrace dialogue, engage with the people and leaders of these regions in order to assuage their grievances, which borders on marginalisation and systemic discrimination.

“We are also using this opportunity to inform the international community and human rights organisations that if the government and law enforcement agents continue with the bloodletting, then President Muhammadu Buhari and his service chiefs will have cases to answer at the International Criminal Court.”