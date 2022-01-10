The Enugu State Police Command and sister security agencies have been deployed to parts of Enugu to further thwart the activities of miscreants trying to enforce a sit-at-home order declared by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Spokesman of the Enugu Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this to journalists, advised law-abiding residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation.

He said the police and other sister security agencies have brought the shooting spree that earlier rocked some parts of the state under control.

Heavily armed men enforcing an illegal sit-at-home order had invaded some parts of Enugu earlier on Monday morning, shooting sporadically and burning cars.

The situation heightened tension in the Enugu city as vehicular movements were disrupted while shops and schools were forced to close.

But, reacting to reports of the shootings, Ndukwe assured that the situation was under control, adding that police operatives and sister security agencies were on top of the situation.

“Following the alleged cases of sporadic shootings at Topland Amechi-Awkunanaw, snatching and burning a of Toyota Sienna vehicle and a tricycle at Umueze and Agbani axis of Nkanu West LGA of the State, by miscreants alleged to be enforcing illegal sit-at-home order, which caused panic within Enugu metropolis in the morning hours of today, 10/01/2022; citizens of Enugu metropolis and the State in general, are hereby assured that the Police, in collaboration with other Security Agencies, has brought the situation under control.

“Consequently, law-abiding citizens of the State have been enjoined to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation or harassment, as Police and other Security Operatives, have been duly deployed to further thwart the untoward activities of the miscreants in the State. Further development will be communicated, please,” the PPRO stated.

