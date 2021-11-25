Shop owners in Mpape community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have lamented the demolition of their shops by the FCT administration.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP, they said since the demolition was carried out, they have lost their life-earnings and means of livelihood.

They accused the authorities of not notifying them before carrying out the exercise, adding that most victims of the demolition had relocated to other places, which has reduced patronage for the available ones.

One of the victims, Mallam Idris, a shop owner in the community, said he had five shops at the Mpape Old Market where he sold shoes, but as a result of the demolition of the facility, he ended up selling under an umbrella for him to feed his family.

He said the demolition came like a nightmare as they sighted a bulldozer in the area, which caused panic among them. He said in the midst of the confusion, they tried hard to salvage their goods.

Another trader, Emma Sunday, who sells provisions, said business activities in the community had declined.

According to him, ”Business is not booming for us like before, because most of the traders have relocated to other locations to continue their activities while others have no option than to stay idle because they have no capital to start afresh. Some changed from selling provisions to food items, such as onions, tomatoes, and even sachet (pure) water because their capital is not enough for them to sustain their old businesses.”

“Initially, before the demolition, I could make a profit of between N5,000 and N6,000 a day, but at present, I hardly make N3,000 as daily sales, which has made it very difficult for me to feed my family,” he said.