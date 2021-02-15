ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN AND NONYE EKWENUGO Kaduna

Although, the Governors of the North West States, the NSA, Service Chiefs and some heads of security agencies present and represented converged at the Arewa House, Kaduna venue for the town hall meeting convened by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, the meeting could not hold as some Stakeholders expected could not make it in view of the short notice of the meeting.

The NSA in his address said, “the short notice is responsible for the absence of other stakeholders, hence the meeting is going to be recovered at a later date with a broader stakeholders and consultations.

He said, the meeting with Service Chiefs, Heads of Law Enforcement, Security and Intelligence Agencies, North West Governors and traditional rulers in Kaduna was basically to discuss issues of kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, armed robbery and the resultant consequences in the country.

The meeting he further emphasised was aimed at strengthening inter-agency coordination, stakeholders’ engagement and consultation in order to find lasting solution to the multiple security threats in the country.

The National Security Adviser is coordinating a Whole -of -Government and Whole-of Society approach that cuts across the Legislature, Judiciary, Ministries and Departments , States and Local Governments as well as the Civil Society to ensure that every stakeholder plays a role in securing the towns and villages in the country.

The meeting was equally expected to provide direct assessment of the security situation, generate local feedback and recommendations, encourage Geo-Political synchronisation of effort among States and to also create a pathway to lasting peace and security.

The NSA reiterated that President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to bringing an end to all forms insecurity in the country, and called for all and sundry to complement efforts of the Federal Government towards ending insecurity.

He averred that alot of lives has been lost, stressing that there are people outside trying to.undermine efforts of government in addressing the security challenges with outlaws and irresponsible people going about inflicting crisis and pains which must also end.

The town hall meeting which is the first of its kind and commencing from Kaduna State is expected to be held across the entire geopolitical zone, the NSA disclosed.

Earlier in his remarks onbehalf of the Service Chiefs, the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor said the Service Chiefs are not resting on the oars, adding that with the coming on board of the new Service Chiefs, some re-organizations are being undertaken to change the tide of insecurity in the country.

” There are reports that are not completely true while some are true, but let me say that the Federal Government is not sleeping in terms of securing the country, we are working to ensure that there is a difference. Data is being collated to enable us change the tide and working together to enhance security “.

In his speech Chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong and Chairman Northwest Governors forum Rt. Honourable Aminu Masari commended the initiative of the NSA for commencing the town hall security meeting from the North West region which has suffered deplorable condition of security.

They both concluded that nthe meeting thought postponed till a later date signifies that the Federal Government is serious with issues of insecurity in the country.

In their remarks too, the emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli and Sheihk Dr Ahmad Gumi also commended the initiative of the NSA towards addressing insecurity in the country.

In attendance were the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attairu, Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Ishiaka Amao, Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo (represented), Chief of Defence Staff, Major General lucky Irabor, director general DSS represented, representative of the Inspector General of Police (IGP’), representative of the director general of the National intelligence agency.

Governors of Kaduna Nasir el-Rufai, Kebbi Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Katsina Aminu Masari, Kano Dr Umar Ganduje, Jigawa Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Sokoto Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Zamfara States were on ground for the meeting before it was postponed.