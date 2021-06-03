Following the move by the Federal House of Representatives to discontinue the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme due to insecurity and other issues, a huge storm is trailing the motion.

Recall that a bill on the floor of the House of Representatives, sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from Rivers state, Awaji-Inombek Abiante which has passed first reading is considering discontinuation of NYSC.

The NYSC scheme was set up in 1973 during the military regime of Gen Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) to reconcile and rebuild the country after the civil war.

However, Abiante, in the explanatory memorandum of the proposal, listed the various reasons why the NYSC should be scrapped. According to him, “For children of the rich, how many of them would want to go to Sokoto or Yobe? It is still the children of the poor that are sent to those places (where) they are butchered.”

But reacting in separate interviews with LEADERSHIP, some Nigerians have supported the move while others argued that it should be re-modified for graduates to embark on full-scale skill acquisition.

Speaking against the move, the deputy coordinator of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Zone C, Comrade Anzaku Shedrach Ovye, urged the government not to scrap the scheme as it is helping a lot of youth to stabilize after their youth service.

“I am the one who has benefitted from the scheme in the recent time so I know how it feels to be a corps member so personally I won’t support it because there will be no room for interstate experience. Most of these corps members only get to experience other states during their serving scheme where they are posted to different parts of the country like for example I did my school at university of Abuja but I was posted to Jos and I served the country. I got new experience in the weather, environment and the tourism places there and I like them.

“If they scrap NYSC there will be an increase in crime rate because most of the youth that are supposed to be employed over that specific period of time will be immediately jobless after school and thus may not have any start-up capital because NYSC helps a lot of youths to serve and also establish their businesses.

“There is this scheme called SAED, Skill Acquisition And Entrepreneurship Department in NYSC. Many people learnt how to do cosmetology, photography and the rest so after this scheme they venture into it because they are able to save from their allowance and what their PPA is paying them and establish themselves and become entrepreneurs without depending on the government so NYSC helps through that.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, who reacted on the issue through the director, press and public relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi said the relevance of the Scheme in the integration and National cohesion of the country cannot be underestimated.

He said the National Youth Service Corps has been serving as a tool for the socio-economic development of the country through the deployment of Corps Members to States outside their States of origin, where they contribute their quota by making positive impact in the lives of their host communities through the execution of different laudable projects.

Ibrahim, who stated this today in his office in Abuja added that, “NYSC is germane and critical to the unity of the country. NYSC is not a waste of time, wherever Corps Members are posted to, they have been adding value in order to be remembered with good legacies.”

On the other hand, a prospective Corps member, Antonia Moji said effort should be made to ensure the safety of corps members serving in states where insecurity is worrisome. She said, “I’m of the opinion that NYSC should not be scrapped but be suspended after the government might have fought and brought stability in the country. If not, the student will be exposed to danger and parents will be afraid to send their children to serve in those areas.