BY INNEH BARTH, Asaba

The National Assembly members from the Delta North Senatorial district have been challenged to showcase their constituency projects executed since 2019 till date.

The national president, Anioma Youth Forum Worldwide, Comrade Nnamdi Ofonye, who made the call in Asaba yesterday during a press briefing, regretted that, “our legislators both at the national and state assembly have bluntly failed to make good of their constituency projects.

“Today, youths all over the Nigeria are beginning to wake up from their slumber and the Anioma youths are already in the forefront of this. The age long act of impunity of depriving us from being stakeholders in government we voted into power will no longer find a place in our society.”

According to the group, “the few projects that they own up and lay claims to as their constituency projects, are poorly executed. And have no direct bearing on the lives of the people.”

The group also reiterated its earlier call on president Muhammadu Buhari to consider the peaceful agitation of the Niger Delta people on the needs to constitute a substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.

The body noted that the long absence of a substantive board of NDDC was a great impediment to the development of the Niger Delta region.