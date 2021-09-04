As the All Progressives Congress (APC) local government congress holds across the country this Saturday, a group in Enugu State under the aegis United APC Group has described critics of a former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, as no gooders and unworthy to be party members.

The group, rising from a meeting in Enugu, described the attacks and criticism rained on Nnamani as the exhibition of poor upbringing by those responsible.

In a statement jointly signed by Mazi Abuchi Eze and Mr. Clement Iloanya, as chairman and secretary respectively, the group condemned the level of criticisms targeted at Senator Nnamani as unwarranted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We as a group committed to the growth, establishment and victorious posturing of the APC in Enugu State frown on the resort by a number of failed individuals to criticize without warrant our leader, one time Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and presently the SouthEast representative in the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Senator Ken Nnamani.

“We are at a loss on how such individuals who are supposed to show respect and decorum in the public sphere descend low and engage in an exhibition of poor upbringing.

“This is a man who has worked tirelessly for the APC in the SouthEast, before his entry into Enugu APC, the party was merely a social club, even the SouthEast, we can see his strides in ensuring that the party is waxing stronger, now instead of thanking him these near retards and no gooders have chosen to sponsor attacks on Nnamani these are people most unworthy to be partt members, let us state that we will no longer fold our hands and watch such happen.

“Even those who claim that they were funding the party and were chief financiers of the party think that they are talking to people with amnesia, let us ask, what were they actually funding? Failure?

“Let us state that no leader dead or alive has invested more in Enugu APC other than Ken Nnamani. It is a known fact!,” they said.