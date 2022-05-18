For turning the people’s electoral hopes and expectations into tangible realities with attendant remarkable socio-economic development of his state, the Board of Editors and Management of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group has formally conferred on Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the LEADERSHIP Governor of the Year 2021 award.

The Governor of the Year Award was bestowed on Governor Yahaya at a well attended and colourful ceremony on yesterday at the prestigious International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

He received the award alongside Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), also an award recipient, who led the galaxy of stars, including governors, the minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; members of the National Assembly and host of other heads of agencies and captains of Industries.

Extolling the virtues of Governor Yahaya before handing over the award insignia to him, the organisers noted that the Gombe governor did not disappoint in bringing his vision, passion, humanity, dexterity and Midas Touch to resonate significantly on the socio-economic landscape of his state.

“The Governor has impacted on the Infrastructural development of Gombe in an even distribution manner, causing all the 11 Local Government Areas of the state to experience a new lease of developmental breath”, the management of LEADERSHIP noted, adding that Governor Inuwa is indeed, from people’s opinion, the right man for the job.

The media organisation stated that it was also honouring Governor Yahaya for repositioning Gombe State on the path of sustainable economic growth, rebuilding the decrepit infrastructure, developing agriculture and health sectors, as well as empowering the youths and women, and maintaining relative peace in the state.

Reacting, Governor Yahaya, though modest in mien, stated that he was happy with the honour bestowed on him, noting that it is an encouragement to do more for Gombe State.

Fielding questions from journalists after the ceremony, Governor Yahaya said the determination to place Gombe State among the best states in Nigeria and the passion to fulfill all his campaign promises to his beloved people are his driving force.

He said the encouragement and support given to him by his people have resulted in many firsts and many bests for Gombe State.

He recalled that Gombe has been adjudged the best State in the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria as well as the safest and most peaceful and still aiming for higher attainments.

Promising not to rest on his oars, Governor Yahaya said the Award is an inspiring tonic to aspire for greater socio-economic heights for Gombe State.

One of them, an elated member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Aishatu Jibir Dukku, spoke glowingly to the press about the governor’s well deserving award.

Dukku said, “I am not surprised at all by this award because I know what His Excellency, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, is doing in Gombe State.

He is a silent achiever. I didn’t know how the LEADERSHIP team fished him out, but I know a golden fish has no hiding place.

“The true testimony is that he is truly the Governor of the Year. In so many ways he has turned the fortunes of the State around even in face of the lean resources of the State”.

The federal lawmaker added that Governor Yahaya has also been able to do a lot of major and key infrastructures.

“His attention to education infrastructure is superb, the medical infrastructure too and then his human capital development programme are excellent.

” I am really very grateful to the Leadership Newspapers for identifying Governor Inuwa Yahaya .This is a very laudable achievement which can be verified and seen on your arrival to Gombe.

“The result of hardwork, I will say, is success. And In sha Allah, I know Governor Inuwa Yahaya is going to be our Governor come May 2023 because his achievements are clearly remarkable. In addition to that, there is relative peace for those who are in Gombe and those coming into Gombe as investors,” Aisha Dukku concluded.

Apart from Vice President Osinbajo, Governors of Bauchi, Sokoto and Ekiti States, Minister of FCT, National Assembly members, traditional rulers and heads of government agencies were in attendance.

Gombe recorded the largest crowd at the venue with retinue of political associates, friends and well-wishers of the governor whose presence was refreshingly overwhelmingly.