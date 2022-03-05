Video streaming platform, Showmax will honour 30 Nollywood actresses who have made and are making iconic contributions to Nigeria’s movie industry, Nollywood this March in commemoration of the UN’s International Women’s Day.

Showmax will publish a profile each day about a different woman from fast-rising stars to A-list actresses and producers. Some of the actresses include Bimbo Ademoye, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Genevieve Nnaji, Kate Henshaw, ChineyLove Eze, Biodun Stephen and Tope Oshin.

Others who are movie directors, costumiers, set designers, writers and make-up artistes include award-winning make-up artiste, Lola Maja, Yolanda Okereke-Fubara (costume designer), Dami Elebe (screenwriter), award-winning set designer and make-up artiste, Uche Nancy, among others.

Speaking on why Showmax is spotlighting these women, Head of Content, Showmax Africa, Candice Fangueiro said “(Nollywood) as a platform created by Africans for Africa to showcase and tell original stories that resonate it is important to recognize everyone that contributes to telling these stories, and particularly the women who have played a remarkable part in the growth of what is one of the biggest film industries of the world. These women, some of who work behind the scenes, have continued to invest their time and talent towards pushing the African narrative, and this is a cause that is very dear to us at Showmax.”

To this end, Showmax will recognize these trendsetters and go—getters this month of March and particularly on March 8, the UN International Women’s Day. Among the films with strong female leads set to screen same month are A Thousand Ways To Break A Cheating Man, Atarodo, The Rishantes, E.V.E, Unmarried and others.

