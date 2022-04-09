After weeks of anticipation and two glamorous premiere parties in Lagos and Johannesburg, The Real Housewives of Lagos shoe if finally available to fans across Africa, and Europe.

European countries where the show will premiere include Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Indonesia, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherland, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Sweden and Switzerland.

New episodes of the RHO Lagos show comes on air every Friday, and is about the opulent lives of six of the most glamorous women in Lagos, Nigeria. They include Carolyna Hutchin, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer. They have a few things in common, they are successful. Business-minded, fashion-loving and highly opinionated ladies.

In true Lagos style, they will be serving up all the high fashion, luxury, drama, and power moves that the franchise is well-known for and loved globally.

Speaking about the show’s premiere, Candace Fangueiro, head of content, Showmax Africa said, “ The show will take each viewer on an emotional roller coaster as they get immersed in the lives of the women, their relationships and their different journeys. Fans of the show in the United Kingdom will be able to stream the reality show exclusively on Showmax.”

RHO Lagos will be the first Nigerian installment of the award-winning franchise, which is distributed internationally by NBC Universal formats, part of Universal Studio Group. It also marks the 16th international version of” The Real Housewives format and the third African adaptation, following the success of “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Durban on Showmax.