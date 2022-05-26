The reduction in the size of food products could lead to nutrient deficiency in the body, Nutritionists said, even as they urged Nigerians to return to local foods and home gardening, in order to prevent malnutrition. While several brands in Nigeria have reduced the size of their products, others have increased prices, passing on cost of production to consumers subtly.

The Nigerian women who spoke with me, say ‘Shrinkflation’ is more noticeable in snacks, beverages and soda even as they complained on the hike in prices of foods like egg, groundnut oil, meat, fish etc. For instance, Mrs Lucy Ola, a mother of three lamented that each month she spends N10,000 on snacks for her children. “This is like double of what I used to spend in 2019. Things are really hard and getting worse every day. For instance, one packet of biscuit is no longer enough for my four year old daughter. I had to give her two packets because they have reduced the quantity. Even drinks have also been reduced in size,” she said.

Children need milk for healthy growth, Mrs Gladys Thomas, a petty trader in Lagos said, adding that a sachet of milk is not enough to make tea for her son. “A sachet of milk used to be enough to make tea for my child, but now, they have reduced the quantity of milk in a sachet,” she lamented.

While shrinkflation may lead to malnutrition, nutritionist and chief lecturer, Department of Home Economics, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Oto-Ijanikin, Lagos, Dr. Beatrice Oganah-Ikujenyo says it is time for Nigerians to go back to local foods that contain the same nutrients as those packaged and imported into the country.

Oganah-Ikujenyo listed these foods as: cocoyam, sesame seeds, locust beans, groundnut, melon, edible maggots, African pear ‘ube’ leafy vegetables and soybeans, adding that they contain healthy elements such as energy, proteins, micro-nutrients and fibre needed to improve the health of Nigerians. She advised Nigerians to engage in home gardening to compliment what must be purchased from the market.

Companies favour the Shrinkflation technique, as it is less obvious for discriminating customers, assistant chief dietitian, Ajeromi General Hospital, Ajegunle, Olusola Malomo tells me, adding that, as opposed to price increase, the difference is generally minor or unrecognisable. “Brands sometimes choose to shrink amid worries that price rise would lead to customers switching loyalties to competitors,” Malomo added.

The Dietitian revealed that rising commodity prices in the market is coming from a shortage of food supply, insecurity, high cost of production and fuel price hike, among others.

He advised Nigerians to look at setting priorities for nutrient dense foods. “Daily consumption of food from the following food groups (colourful vegetables, legumes/beans, fruit, grain (cereal) foods – mostly wholegrain and high fibre varieties, lean meats and poultry, fish, eggs, tofu, nuts and seeds, milk, yoghurt, cheese or their alternatives and water) are essential to maintain a good nutritional status and wellbeing and we can plant most of them in our compounds,” he explained.